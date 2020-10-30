Dates Announced for 2021 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

Lexington, Ky. – The US Equestrian Board of Directors has approved August 24-29 as the dates for the 2021 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions. The event will once again be held at HITS Chicago at Lamplight Equestrian Center.
Festival of Champions includes 14 national championship divisions:
- USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship
- USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship
- Adequan®/USEF Young Adult ‘Brentina Cup’ Dressage National Championship
- Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship
- Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship
- USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship
- USEF Children Dressage National Championship
- Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships for Four-, Five-, and Six-Year_Olds
- Markel/USEF Developing Horse Dressage National Championships for Grand Prix and Prix St. Georges
- USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals for the 13 & Under and 14-18 divisions
For more information or questions about the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions, contact Kristen Brett, Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected].
Watch the 2020 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions on USEF Network on demand and follow USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram.