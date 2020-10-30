Dates Announced for 2021 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

Photo: Tayler Bicandi/US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. – The US Equestrian Board of Directors has approved August 24-29 as the dates for the 2021 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions. The event will once again be held at HITS Chicago at Lamplight Equestrian Center.

Festival of Champions includes 14 national championship divisions:

USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship

USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship

Adequan®/USEF Young Adult ‘Brentina Cup’ Dressage National Championship

Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

USEF Children Dressage National Championship

Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships for Four-, Five-, and Six-Year_Olds

Markel/USEF Developing Horse Dressage National Championships for Grand Prix and Prix St. Georges

USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals for the 13 & Under and 14-18 divisions

For more information or questions about the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions, contact Kristen Brett, Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected].

Watch the 2020 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions on USEF Network on demand and follow USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram.