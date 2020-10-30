Search
Dates Announced for 2021 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Oct 30, 2020, 10:37 AM EST

Headshot of Sonnenberg's Everdance, a bay horse, with champion ribbons on his bridle and around his neck
Photo: Tayler Bicandi/US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. – The US Equestrian Board of Directors has approved August 24-29 as the dates for the 2021 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions. The event will once again be held at HITS Chicago at Lamplight Equestrian Center.

Festival of Champions includes 14 national championship divisions:

  • USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship
  • USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship
  • Adequan®/USEF Young Adult ‘Brentina Cup’ Dressage National Championship
  • Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship
  • Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship
  • USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship
  • USEF Children Dressage National Championship
  • Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships for Four-, Five-, and Six-Year_Olds
  • Markel/USEF Developing Horse Dressage National Championships for Grand Prix and Prix St. Georges
  • USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals for the 13 & Under and 14-18 divisions

For more information or questions about the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions, contact Kristen Brett, Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected].

