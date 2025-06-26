Competition Set to Begin This Weekend at USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships

Adamstown, Md. - Thirty-four athlete-and-horse combinations from across six different Areas and Canada are set to compete this weekend in the 2025 USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships. The championships are being held Friday through Sunday, and are hosted by the Maryland International & Horse Trials at Loch Moy Farm.

Photo from 2024 USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships

©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

The USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships is a prestigious annual competition designed to showcase and develop the next generation of top-level eventing athletes in the United States. The championships bring together talented young athletes from across the continent to compete in a team and individual format mirroring the structure of international senior team competitions like the Olympics and World Championships.

The competition will consist of three phases: dressage, cross-country, and show jumping. The different Areas have been broken down into seven teams across the CCIJ1* and CCIYJ2*-S. Five athletes will compete in the CCIU253*-S as individuals. This year’s cross-country course was designed by Andrew Heffernan and the show jumping course by Chris Barnard.

Competition Information

The dressage phase will begin the weekend of competition, starting with the CCIU253*-S at 10:05 am E.T. on Friday, June 27, followed by the CCIJ1* and CCIYJ2*-S across Rings 1 and 2. Cross Country will start at 10:18 am E.T. on Saturday, June 28, with the CCIU253*-S. The CCIYJ2*-S will begin at 11:50 am E.T, followed by the CCIJ1* at 1:17 pm E.T. Show jumping will conclude the weekend of competition on Sunday with the CCIU253*-S at 9:20 am E.T., CCIYJ2*-S at 11:19 am E.T., and CCIJ1* at 12:12 pm ET.

