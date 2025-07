Lexington, Ky. - Three athlete-and-horse combinations competing as a senior team and one Young Rider athlete-and-horse combination will represent the U.S. tomorrow, July 18, at the 2025 FEI Endurance Pan American Championships. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Lisanne Dorion, Team Veterinarian Dr. Olivia Rudolphi and Team Leader Nicole Zerbee. This year’s Championships are being held at Haras Albar, in Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil.

©Nicole Zerbee/US Equestrian

The opening ceremony took place on Wednesday afternoon, welcoming and celebrating team and individual competitors representing countries in the Americas and Caribbean.

The Pan Am trail measures 120.5 km (~ 74 miles) and is designed to test the stamina and fitness of horse and athlete combinations.

Competitors will ride across varying terrains, while ensuring their horse is in both peak mental and physical condition throughout the competition.

The following individuals passed the horse inspection and will continue on to the competition tomorrow.

Senior Team

Heather Davis (The Plains, Va.) and HM Kaiser Tesla, a 2016 Anglo-Arabian gelding owned by Haras Paso Manzanero

Thomas Rajala (Hillsborough, N.C.) and Valente Heb, a 2009 Arabian gelding owned by Fernando De Mello Mattos Haaland

Meg Sleeper (Frenchtown, N.J.) and RG Kares, a 2015 Arabian mare owned by Marcelo Ulsenheimer

Young Rider Individual

Avery Betz-Conway (Kingsland, Ga.) and Zendaya Rach, a 2017 Arabian mare owned by Rach Stud Agropecuaria LTDA

Competition Information

The 2025 FEI Endurance Pan American Championships at Haras Albar will start at 6:15 am/GMT-3 on July 18, for Seniors and 6:45 am/GMT-3 on July 18, for Young Riders. Competition will conclude with Prize Giving and Closing Ceremony at 5:00 pm/GMT-3 on July 18.

Event Website | Schedule | Results

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. Endurance by following USA Endurance on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.