©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Traverse City, Mich. – Youth athletes from across North America have arrived in Traverse City, Michigan, for the 2025 edition of the FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC), the continent’s premier youth event for jumping and dressage.



This year’s competition once again features the Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship presented by USDF and the Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championship presented by USHJA. Hosted at the Flintfields Horse Park, the competition will run from Wednesday, July 30, through Sunday, August 3, 2025.



At NAYC, the next generation of equestrian athletes, ages 12 to 25, compete in a true championship format, representing their zones, regions, and countries. The event provides a unique opportunity to gain experience in team competition in a championship environment.



Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship presented by USDF



The 2025 championship welcomes a new division to the dressage program with the inaugural Children’s category, expanding opportunities for even younger athletes to participate in the championship.

This year’s four dressage divisions include:

Children (ages 12–14)

Juniors (ages 14–18)

Young Riders (ages 16–21)

U25 (ages 16–25)

Dressage competition begins on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET with the Junior Team Test. The Children’s Preliminary Test B will take place that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. ET, marking the start of the competition for the newest group of participants.

A favorite among spectators, the freestyle tests set to music will close out the dressage week, with the U25 Freestyle on Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. ET, and the Junior and Young Rider Freestyles on Sunday, beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championship presented by USHJA

The jumping portion of NAYC features four FEI-recognized divisions:

Children’s Championship (ages 12–14; fence heights up to 1.25m)

Pre-Junior Championship (ages 14–16; fence heights up to 1.30m)

Junior Championship (ages 14–18; fence heights up to 1.40m)

Young Rider Championship (ages 16–21; fence heights up to 1.50m)

Jumping gets underway Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. ET with the Children’s First Individual Qualifier, followed by a full schedule of classes across all age divisions. The week concludes with Sunday’s marquee events - the $25,000 Junior Individual Final, set to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and the $50,000 Young Rider Individual Final, which will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.



As the sport continues to grow, NAYC remains a critical steppingstone for young athletes on the U.S. Jumping and Dressage Pathways. With top-tier facilities, strong regional pride, and an international championship atmosphere, this year’s event promises to be a showcase of rising talent across both disciplines.

Stay up to date all week long with schedules, scores, and stories here.



Schedule | Start Lists & Results



2025 FEI North American Youth Championships Livestream



The 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships will be streamed live on ClipMyHorse.TV. US Equestrian members, subscribers, and fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV premium memberships. Create your free fan account now.

