Competition Set to Begin at 2025 Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™

Lexington, Ky. – The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™ (K3DE) is set to begin following the completion of the first horse inspection. A field of 34 horse-and-athlete combinations from six countries are competing for the top title in the CCI5*-L. The event will also play host to the Defender/USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Championship presented by MARS Equestrian™. The highest-placed U.S. combination in the CCI5*-L will win the national champion title and be presented with the Roger Haller Trophy. In addition, the K3DE has a CCI4*-S division, the Cosequin® Lexington 4*. This year marks the first time that the CCI4*-S will be a qualifier for the US Equestrian Open of Eventing Final.

Lauren Nicholson, the 2024 USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Champion, with I'll Have Another (©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian)

In 2025, 18 female athletes, and 10 male athletes will contest the CCI5*-L, one of them being two-time CCI5*-L national champion Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.). Martin returns to the Kentucky Horse Park with his 2024 Paris Olympic partner Fedarman B (Eurocommerce Washington x Paulien B), a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by the Annie Goodwin Syndicate, as well as Luke 140 (Landos x Omega VI) , a 2014 Holsteiner gelding owned by the Luke 140 Syndicate and Commando 3 (Conner x R-Adelgunde), a 2013 Holsteiner gelding owned by Yankee Creek Ranch, LLC.



Fellow Olympian and two-time CCI5*-L national champion Lauren Nicholson (The Plains, Va.) will be aboard CCI5* debutant I’ll Have Another (Gaultjers x Kameja), a 2013 Warmblood gelding owned by Brandye Randermann. Three-time national champion Bruce “Buck” Davidson, Jr. (Unionville, Pa.) rides Sorocaima (Rock Hard Ten x Sankobasi), his own 2011 Thoroughbred gelding, rounding out the field of previous national champions.



This year, five horse-and-athlete combinations will make their CCI5* debut. Among them are Shannon Lilley (Kennett Square, Pa.) and her own 2014 Selle Français gelding Eindhoven Garette (Iowa x Rose Rouge Garette). Cassie Sanger (Wilmington, Del.) will compete with her own 2013 KWPN gelding Redfield Fyre (Canabis Z x Tiona). Arden Wildasin (Aiken, S.C.) is set to ride her own 2007 Irish Sport Horse gelding, Sunday Times (Cult Hero x Lackagheg Crest). Brooke Burchianti (Washington, Pa.) and Cooley Space Grey (Harley VDL x Zaylanda) owned by Karin Burchianti will both make their first 5* start. Mary Bess Davis (Mansfield, Ga.) and her own 2014 Warmblood gelding Imperio Magic (Cassander C x Khadija des Hayettes) will also be making their debuts in 5* competition.



Competition Information

The K3DE begins Thursday, April 24, with the first day of dressage. The CCI4*-S dressage phase begins at 8 a.m. ET, while the CCI5*-L starts at 1:30 p.m. ET. The second day of dressage takes place on Friday, and combinations compete over Derek di Grazia’s cross-country course on Saturday. The competition ends on Sunday with Steve Stephens’s jumping course deciding the winners of the K3DE and the Defender/USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Championship presented by MARS Equestrian.



Tune in to the action on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV for wall-to-wall coverage of the K3DE. Watch live for free with a USEF Fan account.



