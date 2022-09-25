Chester Weber and Team Finish Eighth to Conclude 2022 FEI Driving World Championships for Four-in-Hands at Pratoni 2022

Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy – Chester Weber (Ocala, Fla.) and team concluded the 2022 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hands finishing in eighth place overall after the completing their final phase of cones on the grass at Centro Equestre Federale. The team added nine faults to their overnight combined score, and finished the course in 208.04 seconds, for a final competition total of 175.90. The final day of competition saw 36 teams complete the cones course designed by Josef Middendorf (GER).

Chester Weber and team in their cones phase at Pratoni 2022.

With two new horses in the team’s lineup this year, Weber’s group of KWPN geldings, gained valuable experience at a new venue with challenging terrain and technicality throughout the weekend. Overall, the competition showcased Weber’s upcoming talent, with continued hopes of producing team and individual medals at future championships. Chef d’Equipe Marice Quist, was pleased with the week, and is already looking ahead to how the program can return to the podium as a team with a repeat of the gold medal success in Tryon four years ago.



“It was a great week for U.S. Driving. Chester is a professional competitor, and his team is very experienced and hardworking,” said Quist. “I appreciate working with such a focused and positive team. Going forward, I am really looking forward to learning more skills to support the energy and positivity around our team, and I cannot extend enough thanks to the USEF and Danielle Aamodt for their continued support of our program and athletes.”



Boyd Excell (AUS) took gold overall as an individual, finishing on a score of 156.06, while Ijsbrand Chardon (NED) and team took individual silver on a 159.82. Michael Brauchle (GER) earned individual bronze on a score of 163.89. The Netherlands secured team gold on a final team score of 313.93, with Germany taking silver on a score of 327.45. Belgium finished with bronze on a final total of 356.39



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.