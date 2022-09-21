Chester Weber and Team Accepted at First Horse Inspection to Begin 2022 FEI Driving World Championships for Four-in-Hand

Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy – Chester Weber (Ocala, Fla.) and team have been accepted through the first horse inspection at the 2022 FEI Driving World Championships for Four-in-Hand and will begin their quest for a third consecutive individual medal with three phases of competition to come. Dressage will begin tomorrow on Thursday, September 22 and continue through Friday, September 23, with marathon starting at 10:00 a.m. GMT+2 on Saturday, September 24, and the cones phase beginning at 10:30 a.m. GMT+2, on Sunday, September 25.

Chester Weber and team will look to capture their third consecutive individual world championship medal this week in Pratoni.

Weber presented five horses as a part of his team for the week ahead, including Amadeus, a 2005 KWPN gelding, Boris W, a 2006 KPWN gelding, First Edition, Gouveneur, a 2009 KWPN gelding, and Julius V, a 2014 KWPN gelding. As the reigning individual silver medalist, Weber will look to eye a third consecutive podium finish as an individual at the championships.



