Champions Crowned at 2025 USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships

Adamstown, Md. - The Sunday awards ceremonies marked the end to a very successful 2025 USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships, with three individuals across the CCI1*, CCIYJ2*-S, and CCI3U25*-S, and two teams crowned champion. The Championships were hosted by The Maryland International & Horse Trials at Loch Moy Farm, and courses designed by Andrew Heffernan and Chris Barnard.

CCIJ1* National Championship

Charlotte Schaef (Roland, Ark.) and Tinraher Diamond, her own 2014 Irish Sport Horse mare, secured the individual gold medal, only adding 1.6 of cross-country time faults to their dressage score of 28.9.

Going into show jumping, only 0.3 separated Schaef from Carolyn May and Sky Moon, who were sitting in second going into show jumping. “I knew I had to ride my best,” said Schaef. “I had to give my team and my horse the ride they deserve. It was a bit of pressure, but she [Tinraher Diamond] was perfect in the ring and exceeded all my expectations.”

Area V claimed victory in the team championship with a total score of 106.3. The team consisted of Charlotte Schaef (Roland, Ark.) and Tinraher Diamond, Olivia Pratt (Fort Worth, Texas) and Ardeo San Diego, Eleanor McClain (Batesville, Ark.) and Calla Lily, and Emily Griffith (Roland, Ark.) and Mister Chin. Schaef, Pratt, and McClain all jumped clear with no time faults. Griffith had an unfortunate mistake on cross-country leading to a technical elimination, but her performance in dressage ultimately aided the team in their victory. The winning team was followed by Area II with a score of 254.2 and the scramble team of Area III/VIII finished third with a score of 1066.4.

CCIYJ2*-S National Championships

Kate Bell (Shreveport, La.) and FE Velvet Black, her own 2017 Oldenburg gelding, jumped up the leaderboard after cross-country, securing the individual championship title. The duo finished with a 33.4 score, only adding 2.0 to their dressage phase.

“This win means a lot to me,” said Bell. “I have produced this horse since he was a five-years-old and it was a really special moment for him to go out there and compete like that.”

Lyman Ordway (S Freeport, Maine) and Exces de Folie, a 2014 Selle Francais gelding owned by Winnett Ordway, jumped clear to secure their place in second with a 35.7. They were followed by Katelyn Smith (Marietta, Ga.) and HSH Henry, her own 2017 Irish Sport Horse gelding, who finished on a third-place score of 38.4.

The team championship title was claimed by Area III, which consisted of Katelyn Smith (Marietta, Ga.) and HSH Henry, Ella Hubert (Granbury, Texas) and Ardeo Dance Monkey, Juliana Cassar (Ocala, Fla.) and Cheranimo, and Samuel Moreland (Dallas, Ga.) and Sir Pollux Z, with a score of 138.9. The Canadian team closely followed in second place with a 145.2, and the scramble team of Area I/II claimed the third-place finish on a 153.6.

CCIU253*-S National Championships

The CCIU253*-S brought a small but mighty crowd of competitors, crowning only individual champions across the division. Maya Clarkson (Santa Cruz, Calif.) and Maks Mojo C, her own 2012 Hanoverian gelding, jumped up from third place after dressage, to first after cross-country, and maintained that position through to her victory with a score of 36.8.

“He [Maks Mojo C] felt the best he’s ever felt this weekend,” said Clarkson. “He wants to win, he’s a winner, and he definitely knows when it matters. I am looking forward to what is to come with him.”

Clarkson was followed by dressage leader, Kelsey Seidel (Southlake, Texas) and Chico’s Man VDF Z, a 2010 Zangersheide gelding owned by Lexi Scovil, who put in a solid cross-country test and had an unfortunate rail landing her second place on a 46.8. Luciana Hackett (Purceville, Texas) and As Good As Cash, her own 2017 Holsteiner gelding, earned third place after coming back strong on cross-country and show jumping with a 60.2.

