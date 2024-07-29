Call for Media Credential Applications: 2024 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Marshall & Sterling

Lexington, Ky. – USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling returns to the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky., Aug. 6-11, 2024. Members of the media wishing to cover the event are invited to submit their completed application form and waiver by Monday, July 29, 2024.

Media seeking credentials must complete a criminal background check in accordance with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s Background Check Policy. Please fill out and return the media credential application and waiver to Leslie Potter at [email protected]. A USEF member or fan account will be required to complete the background check process. Visit www.usef.org/join to create a free fan account, and access your member dashboard at members.usef.org to initiate your background check.

Background checks may take several weeks to process, so complete the initial steps as soon as possible. Background checks are to be paid by the applicant or their employer. In addition, media are bound by the USEF Safe Sport Policy and the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies and are encouraged to complete the SafeSport training.

Pony Finals Private Client Photographer Policy

No freelance photographers will be allowed to cover the event for private clients, and those in violation will be asked to leave the competition grounds and be prohibited at all US Equestrian National Championships.

View the 2024 USEF Pony Finals Prize List and find out more event information at www.ponyfinals.org.