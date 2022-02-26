California EHV-1 Update

Lexington, Ky. - USEF continues to work closely with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), competition organizers, and participants to manage the EHV-1 situation in CA and provide updates to our membership. The information provided below is based on information available to USEF at the time of distribution.

USEF learned last night about three (3) new horses confirmed positive for EHV-1 with no neurologic signs. One horse is at DIHP in isolation. The other two horses are off site. One horse had returned to its home premises in Riverside County and is isolated. The other horse left DIHP 14 days ago and confirmed positive for EHV-1 while at a competition in Rancho Murieta. The horse has left the competition and has been isolated and quarantined at its home premises.

We are pleased to report that we also learned that two of the first three horses confirmed positive for EHV-1 at DIHP are doing well clinically and have been cleared to leave isolation.

It is critical that everyone follow biosecurity protocols in order for this situation to improve. Please note that the USEF protocols for testing to returning to competition may be more extensive than those of the CDFA.

If you have questions on the USEF protocols, please email USEF at [email protected]. For additional information, please refer to the California Department of Food and Agriculture and Equine Disease Communication Center websites.