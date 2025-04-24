Boyd Martin and Fedarman B Lead the American Contingent on Day One of 2025 Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™

Lexington, Ky. — The 2025 Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian (K3DE) started on a cloudy and mild Kentucky morning for the first day of dressage competition. Michael Jung and fischerChipmunk FRH led the CCI5*-L competition after a record-breaking test in the first phase. The top American combination on the leaderboard in the CCI5*-L, Boyd Martin and Fedarman B, lead in the Defender/USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Championship presented by MARS Equestrian. The strong field of the Cosequin Lexington CCI4*-S was led by Phillip Dutton and Denim.

Boyd Martin and Fedarman B lead the way in the Defender/USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Championship (©Christine Rivet/US Equestrian)



Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian CCI5*-L

Jung (GER) and longtime partner fischerChipmunk FRH (Contendro I x Havanna) had a strong test with exceptional lateral work that landed them at the top of the leaderboard. The 2008 Hanoverian gelding owned by Deutsches Olympiade-Komitee für Reiterei e.V., Klaus and Sabine Fischer, and Joachim Jung, earned an 18.6, which is a new Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event CCI5* record.



The leading American after day one, Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.), had a lovely test with Fedarman B (Eurocommerce Washington x Paulien B). The 2010 KWPN gelding owned by the Annie Goodwin Syndicate had strong trot work, which helped the pair earn a 29.8 score.



"It was one of our better tests,” said Martin, “Fedarman B (Bruno) went really well, and I was pleased with him. He’s a very laid-back horse and the energy was just about right in the arena. All in all, he was a champion out there.” They lead the Defender/USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Championship presented by MARS Equestrian as the top U.S. combination and fifth overall.



Sharon White (Summit Point, W.Va.) and Claus 63, her own 2012 Holsteiner (Catoo x Tina II) gelding, sit in the reserve national champion position and eigth overall with a dressage score of 32.3. Jennie Brannigan and FE Lifestyle (Leo von Faelz x Berina A), a 2010 Warmblood gelding owned by Nina Gardner, round out the top three of the Defender/USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Championship presented by MARS Equestrian contenders, finishing in ninth overall with a score 34.0.

Cosequin Lexington CCI4*-S

In an exciting opening phase for the Cosequin Lexington CCI4*-S, Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and Denim have taken the early lead with an impressive score of 25.6. Dutton's partnership with the 2015 Holsteiner gelding (Dinken x Celia II), owned by Caroline Moran, has developed over the past year, with top 10 finishes at The Event at Terranova CCI4*-S in March of this year and the Tryon International CCI4*-L in 2024.



Molly Duda (Menlo Park, Calif.) occupies second place on the leaderboard with her own 2010 Oldenburg gelding, Disco Traveler (Donatelli x Cadence), the pair clinching a score of 27.7. Following closely in third place, Caroline Pamukcu (Springtown, Pa.) and her own HSH Blake (Tolan R x Doughiska Lass), a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding, recorded a score of 27.9.



