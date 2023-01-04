Bid Process Opens for 2024-2026 FEI North American Youth Championships

Lexington, Ky. – The national federations of the FEI North American Youth Championships are pleased to announce they are now accepting applications to host the 2024, 2025, and 2026 FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) for Dressage and Jumping, in addition to a National Eventing Team Championship for Juniors and Young Riders. US Equestrian and the organizing committee National Federation must receive applications before 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, for consideration.

2022 NAYC Jumping Children's Team medalists. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

NAYC National Federations will accept applications from event organizers to host one individual discipline championship, a combination of discipline championships, or a full combined championship with all three disciplines. NAYC NFs have the discretion to award NAYC for single or multiple years. The FEI has final approval on the allocation of the NAYC for Dressage and Jumping. NAYC NFs may give preference to submitted applications offering multiple discipline championships. While keeping all the disciplines together is preferred, each application will be considered on its merits.

The purpose of conducting a host site bid selection process is to provide the NAYC NFs with a group of potential venues from which to select a facility that offers the appropriate amenities worthy of hosting the FEI NAYC for Dressage and Jumping, and a National Eventing Team Championship for Juniors and Young Riders.

Submitted applications are not a legally binding document and do not create any legal obligations between US Equestrian and the organizer. US Equestrian is not responsible for undelivered applications.

For more information and to submit an application, click here or contact Erin Keating, Director of Jumping Development Programs, at [email protected].