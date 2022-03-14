Beatrice de Lavalette and Kate Shoemaker Finish Strong to Conclude the Perrigo CPEDI3* at AGDF

Wellington, Fla. – Both Beatrice de Lavalette and Kate Shoemaker concluded a strong weekend of competition in Wellington, Fla., at the Perrigo CPEDI3* presented by Mission Control, Fair Sky Farm, Adequan®, and Nutrena® at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival, with both athletes earning personal best scores across the weekend of competition. De Lavalette piloted her Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games mount Clarc in the FEI Grade II Team and Individual Tests, while Shoemaker also brought out her veteran partner and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Team horse, Solitaer 40, for their first CPEDI3* of the 2022 competition season. The Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team did not finish as a team, due to the late withdrawal of Rebecca Hart and Fortune 500 before the FEI Individual Test on Saturday due to some irregularities Hart noticed prior to the start of their test. Fortune 500 will continue to be evaluated and is expected to make a full recovery.

Bea de Lavalette and Clarc

De Lavalette (Wellington, Fla.) and Clarc, a 15-year-old KWPN gelding owned by Elizabeth and Nicholas de Lavalette, earned a 72.828 percent in the FEI Grade II Team Test on Friday, before improving on their marks in the FEI Grade II Individual Test to finish on a personal best score of 75.294 percent.



Shoemaker and Solitaer 40, a 15-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Kate, Craig, and Deena Shoemaker, earned a 74.208 percent in the FEI Grade IV Team Test on Friday, and received high marks from the judging panel during Saturday’s FEI Grade IV Individual Test to earn a 74.146 percent. The duo capped off a successful weekend, receiving a 77.808% and personal best score in the FEI Grade IV Freestyle on Sunday.



The Adequan Para Dressage Team will set their sights on several European competitions before returning to contest the Perrigo CPEDI3* in Mill Spring, N.C., from June 12-19, 2022, the final observation event before team selection for the 2022 FEI Para Dressage World Championships in Herning, Denmark later this summer.



