BarnManager, Official Barn Management Software of US Equestrian, Introduces New Features in Barn Manager Pro

Lexington, Ky. – Since 2017, BarnManager has been the Official Barn Management Software of US Equestrian. With the recent launch of BarnManager Pro, users of the software have access to new features and services.

BarnManager is a cloud-based software solution that helps horse owners and managers simplify their daily management responsibilities. Users can access BarnManager from their computer, smartphone, or tablet to create horse profiles, store medical records, schedule appointments, make detailed lists, and much more.

“BarnManager Pro doesn’t simply allow users to make and send invoices and receive payments,” said BarnManager founder and lifelong equestrian Nicole Lakin. “It incorporates the nuances of equine business invoicing by allowing users to invoice for multiple horses, split shared expenses across multiple clients, put multiple horses on a single invoice, and ensure that the full amounts of payments are covered.”

BarnManager Pro allows users the flexibility to organize payments and invoices in ways that make sense for their clients as well as their business. The Pro plan currently offers secure ACH payments through Stripe Connect, one of the most respected and popular online payment providers. BarnManager Pro will soon release credit and debit card payment options in partnership with Equestrian Payment Solutions, enabling each barn a personalized touch, excellent guidance, and world-class support from equine industry experts.

“We never want to come into a barn and make them feel like we are telling them they need to change when something has been working for them for years,” said Lakin. “Instead, we are trying to supply them with tools to improve their existing systems. We want to make the payment process safer, more secure, more efficient, and easier to manage.”

BarnManager Pro’s comprehensive revenue breakdowns help users gain insight into which parts of their business are most successful. These tools allow users to make data-driven decisions about where to focus resources for future growth.

“We’re pleased to have BarnManager’s continued support as the Official Barn Management Software of US Equestrian,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “We encourage our members to explore the new features available in BarnManager Pro to find out how equine professionals and their clients can benefit from the valuable business services this software provides.”

About BarnManager

