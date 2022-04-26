Athletes and Horses Announced for U.S. Dressage Young Rider European Tour and FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ France

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the three athlete-and-horse combinations that have been selected to the U.S. Dressage Young Rider European Tour this spring. The athletes will be led by USEF Youth Coach George Williams.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been selected for the U.S. Dressage Young Rider European Tour for 2022, listed in alphabetical order:

Erin Nichols (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and Handsome Rob AR, a 2012 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Diane Nichols

Mackenzie Peer (Leawood, Kan.) and Ansgar, her own 2005 Dutch Warmblood gelding

Christian Simonson (Ventura, Calif.) and Zeaball Diawind, a 2012 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Christina Morgan

“With Christian, Mackenzie, and Erin, we have three very talented young riders,” said Williams. “It is exciting to see them have this wonderful opportunity to gain invaluable European experience in the international arena and compete against some of the best young riders in the world.”

The combinations will compete as a team in the Youth Nations Cup at the Hagen Future Champions CDIOY in Hagen, Germany, June 14-19. The athletes may also opt to compete as individuals at Internationaux de Dressage de Compiègne, May 19-22 in Compiègne, France. The U.S. Dressage Young Rider European Tour is generously supported by Discover Dressage.

Additionally, the three senior athlete-and-horse combinations that will represent The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team at the FEI Dressage Nations Cup France CDIO5* at Internationaux de Dressage de Compiègne, May 19-22 in Compiègne, France, have been selected. The team will also be led by George Williams.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been selected for the FEI Dressage Nations Cup France CDIO5* listed in alphabetical order.

Susie Dutta (Wellington, Fla.) and Don Design DC, a 2010 Hanoverian gelding owned by Susie and J. Tim Dutta

Ben Ebeling (Moorpark, Calif.) and Indeed, a 2008 Danish Warmblood mare owned by Vantage Equestrian Group II, LLC

Jan Ebeling (Moorpark, Calif.) and Bellena, a 2010 Hanoverian mare owned by Ann Romney

The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.