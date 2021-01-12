Athletes Announced for First Session of 2021 USEF Horsemastership Training Series

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the selected athletes for the first session of the 2021 USEF Horsemastership Training Series to be hosted at Equestrian Village at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival grounds in Wellington, Fla., from January 14-17, 2021. The USEF Horsemastership Training Series will take on an enhanced format structure in 2021, offering both in-person and online instruction with selected athletes throughout the duration of the year, and is designed to assist in the development and identification of the next generation of top U.S. Jumping team athletes. The first segment will feature four days of mounted and unmounted educational sessions with top athletes and experts in the equine industry.

Amy K. Dragoo

Athletes selected for the first session of the 2021 USEF Horsemastership Training Series are listed below in alphabetical order:



Gracie Allen (Moorestown, N.J.)

Ellie Ferrigno (Newtown, Conn.)

Dominic Gibbs (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Mimi Gochman (New York, N.Y.)

Maggie Kehring (Woodside, Calif.)

Caelinn Leahy (Maple Park, Ill.)

Violet Lindemann Barnett (Miami Beach, Fla.)

Rachel Long (Horseshoe Bend, Idaho)

Alex Pielet (Highland Park, Ill.)

Madison Rauschenbach (Newburgh, N.Y.)

Emma Reichow (Menlo Park, Calif.)

Skylar Wireman (Bonsall, Calif.)



Athletes were invited to participate in the 2021 Horsemastership Training Series based on their results at U.S. Jumping Pathway Programs, along with six wild card athletes. Athletes from the pathway programs include winners of the FEI North American Junior and Young Rider Championships, Platinum Performance/USEF Talent Search Finals East/West, and the Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships.



The 2021 USEF Horsemastership Training Series mounted session schedule will be as follows:



Friday, January 15:

8:00 a.m. – Flatwork Demonstration with Anne Kursinski

9:15 a.m. – Flatwork Group 1

11:00 a.m. – Flatwork Group 2



Saturday, January 16:

8:00 a.m. – Gymnastics Demonstration with Beezie Madden

9:15 a.m. – Gymnastics Group 1

11:00 a.m. – Gymnastics Group 2



Sunday, January 17:

8:30 a.m. – Jumping Group 1 with McLain Ward

10:00 a.m. – Jumping Group 2 with McLain Ward



The 2021 USEF Horsemastership Training Series will be live streamed on USEF Network, with live and archive viewing presented by Platinum Performance. Due to COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, there will be no in-person auditing availability for this year’s session.



For more information, please contact Erin Keating, Director of Jumping Development Programs, at [email protected].



For media inquiries, please contact Carly Weilminster, Director of Communications & Public Relations at [email protected].



Stay up to date on the U.S. Jumping teams and programs by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram. Use #USAJumping.