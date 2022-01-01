Athletes Announced for 2022 USEF Horsemastership Training Series

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the participants for the upcoming 2022 Horsemastership Training Series. The first in-person session is set to take place at Equestrian Village in Wellington, Fla. from January 6-9. The USEF Horsemastership Training Series will provide both mounted and unmounted instruction and educational opportunities to selected athletes and is designed to identify and develop the next generation of top U.S. Jumping team athletes.

©KTB Creative

Athletes selected for the 2022 USEF Horsemastership Training Series are listed below in alphabetical order:



Virginia Bonnie (Upperville, Va.)

Sofia Cady (Austin, Texas)

Mimi Gochman (New York, N.Y.)

Elena Haas (Oakland, Calf.)

Hannah Hoch (Whitefish Bay, Wisc.)

Natalie Jayne (Elgin, Ill.)

Caroline Mawhinney (Woodside, Calif.)

Carlee McCutcheon (Aubrey, Texas)

Baylee McKeever (Brewster, N.Y.)

Genevieve Munson (Rogers, Ark.)

Catalina Peralta (Geneva, Fla.)

Skylar Wireman (Bonsall, Calif.)



Athletes were invited to participate in the 2022 Horsemastership Training Series based on their results at U.S. Jumping Pathway Programs, along with wild card athletes. Athletes from the pathway programs include, winners of the 2021 Platinum Performance/USEF Talent Search Finals East/West, 2021 Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships, and top two US athletes of the FEI North American Junior and Young Rider Championships.



“We are so excited to have such a strong group for this year’s Horsemastership Training Series and it’s a wonderful learning opportunity for these youth athletes,” said Anne Kursinski, Assistant Chef d’Equipe and Development Technical Advisor. “We really maximize our time outside of the mounted sessions to emphasize and focus on the core foundations of running a strong program and business, as well as the importance and attentiveness to horse care and management, which is critical in getting these young athletes prepared to start their own businesses and ultimately reach the highest levels of the sport.”



The 2022 USEF Horsemastership Training Series mounted session schedule will be as follows:



Friday, January 7

8:00 a.m. – Flatwork Demonstration with Anne Kursinski

9:15 a.m. – Flatwork Group 1

11:00 a.m. – Flatwork Group 2



Saturday, January 8

8:00 a.m. – Gymnastics Demonstration with Lauren Hough

9:15 a.m. – Gymnastics Group 1

11:00 a.m. – Gymnastics Group 2



Sunday, January 9

8:30 a.m. – Jumping Group 1 with Laura Kraut

10:00 a.m. – Jumping Group 2 with Laura Kraut



The 2022 USEF Horsemastership Training Session will be live streamed on USEF Network with a more detailed schedule to follow.



For more information, please contact Erin Keating, Director of Jumping Development Programs, at [email protected].



