Athlete Selection Memo Now Available for the 2027 FEI Para Driving World Championship for Single Horses

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian has published the athlete selection memo for the 2027 FEI Para Driving World Championship for Single Horses applicants. The 2027 FEI Para Driving World Championship for Single Horses Championship location and date are to be confirmed by the FEI.

The preliminary information is provided to assist athletes with competition planning and is subject to change. The selection information is based upon the recommendations of the USEF Driving Sport Committee and is subject to final approval by the USEF Board of Directors or USEF Executive Committee. Therefore, it is subject to change upon the approval of the final Selection Procedures.

The proposed selection period for the 2027 U.S. Para Driving Team selection process is set to begin on September 1, 2025 and will conclude in Summer 2027 with the date to be determined in the full Selection Procedures.

If you have any questions or feedback on the full Selection Procedures, please contact Steven Morrissey, Managing Director, Sports Logistics & Non-Olympic Disciplines at [email protected].



