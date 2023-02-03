Applications Now Open for US Equestrian Higher Education Scholarship for High School Seniors

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that it is now accepting applications for the 2023 Higher Education Equestrian Scholarship. This program provides five $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are committed to furthering their equestrian skills and knowledge while in college.

©Ashley Swift/US Equestrian

Applicants must have a current competing or subscriber membership with US Equestrian and be a graduating high school senior preparing to enter their freshman year of college in fall of 2023. The scholarship is available to equestrians from any of the 28 US Equestrian-affiliated breeds or disciplines.

Applicants must provide proof of continuing involvement in equestrian sports through college. Enrollment in equine-related classes or participation in an intercollegiate equestrian team or club will serve as proof but are not required. Applicants may hold an equestrian-related internship, job, or volunteer position, or provide evidence other commitment to continued involvement in equestrian sport.

Funds awarded by the Higher Education Equestrian Scholarship will be issued directly to the recipients’ educational institutions to be applied to tuition costs.

How to Apply

Applicants must submit a completed application form, an essay, and at least one reference from an individual in the horse industry on or before July 31, 2023, to be considered for the scholarship.

Download the application here

Completed applications must be emailed to Emily McSweeney, National Breeds & Disciplines Special Projects Manager at [email protected] on or before July 31, 2023. Scholarship recipients will be announced on September 15, 2023.

Learn more about the Higher Education Equestrian Scholarship here or contact Emily McSweeney with additional questions.

Stay Connected

Keep up with the latest from US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.