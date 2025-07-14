Applications Now Open for 2026 Eventing Development 25 Program

Lexington, Ky. -- US Equestrian is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the 2026 Eventing Development 25 Program. Eventing Athletes who will be 25 years or younger in 2026 are invited to submit their applications for consideration for the Program.

Program Information and Criteria:

The Eventing Development 25 Program aims to identify and support Athletes who are 25 years or younger with the perceived talent and ability to progress up the Eventing Pathway, or to be a future Team Athlete, by focusing on developing fundamental skills.

Athletes who have achieved an MER at a CCI3*-L in the past two (2) years are automatically eligible for the Program. If an Athlete has been a member of the Development 25 Program in 2024 and 2025, the requirement for attending an Assessment Session is waived.

Please note that Athletes who have not achieved an MER are still encouraged to apply for the Program, as they may be “talent spotted” for an Assessment Session. Applications are still required for consideration.

The full criteria, retention criteria and Program benefits for 2026 can be found HERE.

Application Timeline:

Applications Open: July 14, 2025

Applications Close: August 22, 2025

Invitations for Assessment Sessions: August 27, 2025

Assessment Sessions dates and locations: TBA

2026 Program List Announcement: December 1, 2025

Applications must be submitted through your Athlete Dashboard.

Log in to your USEF account at www.usef.org

Navigate to your USEF Dashboard -> Athlete Dashboard -> Online Applications

Filter category to Eventing for the year 2026

Click “apply” on the application and follow the steps for submission

Athletes will receive a confirmation email once the application has been successfully submitted. If you do not receive a confirmation email regarding your application, it is your responsibility to contact Gemma Stobbs to determine if it has been received.

Questions regarding the application process can be directed to Gemma Stobbs, Director, Eventing Development Programs, at +1 (859) 225-6929 or [email protected].