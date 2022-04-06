Anna Buffini To Lead Off Start of Competition at 2022 FEI Dressage World Cup Final™ with Ashley Holzer 13th In the Order

Leipzig, Germany – The 2022 FEI Dressage World Cup Final will begin tomorrow with Anna Buffini (San Diego, Calif.) and her own FRH Davinia la Douce, a 2007 Hanoverian mare, leading off the competition in their first World Cup Final appearance in the FEI Short Grand Prix. Ashley Holzer (New York, N.Y.) and Havanna 145, a 2007 Hanoverian mare owned by Diane Fellows, will go 13th in the order in their debut championship competition together. This will be Holzer’s second FEI Dressage World Cup Final appearance, with her first appearance in 2009 in Las Vegas, N.V. aboard Pop Art. Competition will begin at 6:30 p.m. GMT+2/12:30 p.m. EST tomorrow, April 7, while the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle will take place on Saturday, April 9, at 7:10 p.m. GMT+2/1:10 p.m. EST.

Ashley Holzer & Havanna 145

©US Equestrian

The Finals will see a total of 17 international combinations vying for top honors, which will be awarded on Saturday evening following the conclusion of the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle.



