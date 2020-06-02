American Regent Animal Health Continues with Commitment to Horse Sport Through Support of US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. - American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc. and the manufacturer of Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), has been a longstanding supporter of US Equestrian (USEF) and will continue sponsorship of major equestrian events and initiatives throughout the 2020 season.

Adequan® provides essential support to US Equestrian as the title sponsor of the Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team and for the Adequan/USEF Para Dressage National Championship. This year’s championship is scheduled for October 22-25 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina.

“Partnering with the US Equestrian Federation provides the unique opportunity for Adequan to champion sports at all levels and disciplines,” says Allyn Mann, Director of Strategic Partnerships, American Regent Animal Health. “It’s a privilege to support dedicated riders, and we couldn’t be more proud to be a part of the sporting community created through US Equestrian.”

In addition to its generous competition and team sponsorships, Adequan® also promotes and advocates for equestrian sports as the Official Joint Therapy Product of US Equestrian, an Official Partner of US Equestrian, and is the title sponsor of the US Equestrian Annual Meeting Pegasus Dinner presented by Adequan®.

“Our valued and longstanding partnership with Adequan has been a tremendous asset to the diverse disciplines, affiliates, and breeds recognized by US Equestrian,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer for US Equestrian. “Through their expansive team and event sponsorships, Adequan has committed to ensuring the future success of our athletes and equestrian sport. We are deeply grateful for their continued support.”

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan®. The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for nearly three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified portfolio under the American Regent brand. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163.

