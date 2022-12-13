American Horse Council’s Marketing Alliance Introduces Here For Horses, Designed To Help Create Lifelong Associations With the Horse Industry

Washington, D.C. — The horse industry is a broad, far-reaching industry that touches many lives—from horse enthusiasts to spectators to those who serve the industry through volunteerism or through employment within the industry itself.

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., and the only national association exclusively representing every segment of the vast equine industry, the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities. AHC believes that the more opportunities available to use horses in various activities, the better the overall health of the industry and those who participate. With that mission in mind, the American Horse Council’s Marketing Alliance was formed in 2011 when leaders from around the equine industry sought ways to revitalize the industry. The Marketing Alliance was built with the understanding that a thriving and robust equine industry benefit all who are a part of it.

With a new strategic plan objective to create lifelong engagement with the equine industry, the Marketing Alliance introduces Here For Horses and its website HereforHorses.org, a website with an introductory video designed to foster interest in horses. Most importantly, the Here For Horses website shares pathways for visitors to make a connection with a horse, either as a spectator or as a hands-on participant within the horse industry. Potential and current horse enthusiasts can now find information on events, education, volunteer opportunities, and places to learn to ride or drive a horse.

HereforHorses.org is excited to go public at the same time as the 2022 National Day of the Horse, which occurs on December 13. The National Day of the Horse encourages people within the United States to think about the contribution of horses to the economy, history, and character of the United States. Throughout history, the horse contributed significantly to the advancement of civilization of various cultures in North America, and around the world, and served as a vital means of transportation, and it still serves an important role in modern American culture today.

Help discover how the horse impacts the American horse industry today and find out where you can have a connection with horses at www.HereForHorses.org. When you visit, don’t forget to check out the video developed by the American Horse Community.

Members of the AHC Marketing Alliance include: the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), American Paint Horse Association (APHA), American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA), Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA), Equine Network, National Reining Horse Association (NRHA), Purina, Spalding Laboratories, United States Equestrian Federation (USEF), United States Pony Clubs (USPC or Pony Club), Purina and Zoetis.

If your organization would like to become a Here For Horses Partner at a foundational level and help shape the next chapter of horse industry engagement and awareness strategy, please visit https://hereforhorses.org/become-a-partner.

American Horse Council

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council (AHC) works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities. Organized in 1969, the AHC promotes and protects the industry by communicating with Congress, federal agencies, the media, and the industry on behalf of all horse-related interests each and every day. The AHC is member-supported by individuals and organizations representing virtually every facet of the horse world from owners, breeders, veterinarians, farriers, breed registries, and horsemen’s associations to horse shows, racetracks, rodeos, commercial suppliers, and state horse councils. Learn more at www.horsecouncil.org.