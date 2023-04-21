Amendments Approved for U.S. Endurance FEI Calendar Policies and Procedures

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has approved several amendments to the U.S. Endurance FEI Calendar Policies and Procedures. These changes were made to align the Policies and Procedures with the internal approval process for late applications and calendar modifications which were made to help streamline the process. In addition, the deadlines for late applications and calendar modifications were amended to be more favorable for competition organizers.

Endurance competition organizers are encouraged to review the updated policies and procedures document here. The policies and procedures document outlines the process for application, review, and approval of the U.S. FEI Endurance competitions as a resource for competition organizers.

Please note that applications for the 2024 competition year are due by June 1, 2023. FEI applications must be submitted online through your USEF Competition Dashboard at competitions.usef.org. Paper applications will no longer be accepted. Any questions can be sent to [email protected]. Requests for national and lite licenses should be sent to [email protected]. Questions can be addressed to Steven Morrissey, Managing Director of Sport Logistics & Non-Olympic Disciplines, at [email protected].

