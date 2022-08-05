All Four Combinations Representing Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team Pass First Horse Inspection at Herning 2022

Herning, Denmark – All four combinations for the Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team have passed the first horse inspection at the Blue Hors 2022 FEI World Dressage Championships presented by Helgstrand, as they prepare for the start of competition tomorrow with the first day of FEI Grand Prix competition, which will determine team medals. The team drew 19 out of 19 competing nations in the order and will go last in the rotation on both days of competition.

Adrienne Lyle & Salvino

Katie Duerrhammer (Greenwood Village, Colo.) and Quartett, a 2008 Brandenburg gelding owned by Kylee Lourie, will lead off the team as the first combination to compete in front of the ground jury in Stutteri ASK Stadium at 2:11 p.m. GMT+2/8:11 a.m. ET. Ashley Holzer (Wellington, Fla.) and Valentine, a 2010 Hanoverian mare owned by Holzer, will be the second combination for the team and will go 46th in the order at 7:54 p.m. GMT+2/1:45 p.m. ET. Steffen Peters (San Diego, Calif.) and Suppenkasper, a 2008 KWPN gelding owned by Akiko Yamazaki and Four Winds Farm, will be the first combination for the team on Sunday, August 7, set to ride at 4:14 p.m. GMT+2/10:14 a.m. ET, while Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Salvino, a 2008 Hanoverian stallion owned by Betsy Juliano LLC, will anchor the team as the final ride of the competition at 7:54 p.m. GMT+2/1:45 p.m. ET.



The FEI Grand Prix Test competition will determine team medals, while the top 30 combinations will move forward to contest the FEI Grand Prix Special on Monday, August 8, for individual medals. The FEI Grand Prix Freestyle will take place on Wednesday, August 10, and feature the top 15 combinations from the FEI Grand Prix Special to conclude dressage competition at the championship.



