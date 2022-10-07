Alex Alston Leads the Standings After Day One of 2022 Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search East

Gladstone, N.J. – Top jumping athletes from around the country are competing this weekend at the USET Foundation headquarters for the 2022 Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Finals – East. A total of 53 horse-and-athlete combinations completed the first of three phases today at the historic venue.

Alexander Alston and Ferry Van Den Hoogeweg. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Alexander Alston (Gahanna, Ohio) earned the top score in the flatwork phase, a 92.5, riding Ferry Van Den Hoogeweg, a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by Plain Bay Sales. Taylor Madden (Wellington, Fla.) riding her own 2009 Anglo European gelding, Mac One III, came in a close second place with a 90.0. Third place standing belonged to Dominic Gibbs (Colorado Springs, Colo.) riding Catherine Wheeler’s Iron Man J.P., a 2013 KWPN gelding, and Luke Jensen (Denton, Tex.) with Missy Clark’s 2009 Belgian Warmblood gelding, Jamaica, both on a score of 87.0

The competitors were evaluated in a unique format for the flatwork phase in which each combination performed an individual test composed of various basic dressage movements such as gait extensions, leg yields, and shoulder- and haunches-in. Judge Alex Jayne explained that they opted to run the flat phase this way to evaluate each entry in the fairest way possible.

“We felt with a group this strong—and I think this is a very strong group—it was a more fair test to see each on an individual basis. The test itself is designed to show how well you ride your horse. It’s a set of questions strung together and we’re judging the questions themselves. It’s not so much a dressage test; it’s some advanced flat movements that should be preparing your horse to tackle the gymnastics and jumping phases in the next few days.”

Phase II, which will take place on Saturday, is the gymnastics phase, and Sunday will feature the jumping phase and the final four. Judge Michael Morrissey said that each phase of the Final builds on the previous ones, culminating in Sunday’s jumping phases.

Taylor Madden and Mac One III. ©Kind Media

“On Sunday, you’ll see a blend of some of the biggest tracks from over the last year through the world,” said Morrissey. “For the gymnastics, it’s all about preparing your horses to be their best on Sunday. Alex and I work together on creating gymnastics that both of us really love and work on to make our horses better for the next day.”

Among the awards given on Sunday will be the the Hollow Brook Wealth Management Sportsmanship Award, which is selected by the stewards from nominations made by competitors, families, and trainers. Nominations are being accepted through 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Click here to submit a nomination.

Competition continues Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. E.T. Watch live on USEF Network.

Results

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.