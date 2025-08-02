Agatha Lignelli and Khloe Kerins Top Pre-Junior and Children’s Podiums at FEI North American Youth Championships

Children's Individual FInal Podium: Lola Bacardi, Khloe Kerins, and Eva Montemayor Galvan (MEX) (©US Equestrian)

Traverse City, Mich. – Individual medals were awarded in the children’s and pre-junior categories on Saturday at the 2025 Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championships (NAYC), presented by USHJA, hosted by Traverse City Horse Shows during week five of the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival, presented by B&D Builders.

Agatha Lignelli Sweeps Pre-Junior Category



After jumping to team gold for Zone 2 on Thursday, 15-year-old Agatha Lignelli (New York, N.Y.) continued her perfect performance and secured individual gold during Saturday’s pre-junior individual final. Her mount Xo Kiara, a 13-year-old Anglo European mare (Billy Mexico x Billy Congo) owned by her sister Alexa Elle Lignelli, didn’t touch a single fence throughout all five rounds of competition.



“I didn't think it could get much better after last year,” said Lignelli after also winning two gold medals in the children’s category in 2024. “My horse was absolutely incredible, and I don’t think I could have done any better myself.”



Xo Kiara is the former mount of Lignelli’s older sister Alexa, who offered some wisdom to Agathe before NAYC. “She told me to take every jump by itself, and don’t think what's behind you,” said Agatha, who has competed the horse for over two years now. “Coming to the final fence, I was in a daze. When I looked up and there were no faults, I was so happy.”



The pre-junior silver medal was presented to Collin Sweetnam (Wellington, Fla.) aboard Sugar Girl, an 11-year-old mare (Sandokan x Contendro I) owned by Sweet Oak Farm. After carrying a single rail through from opening day, Sweetnam and his mare were foot perfect throughout the team rounds and the individual final.



“In that last round, she was really trying,” said Sweetnam of his mount. “I was so grateful for her today.”



Sweetnam, who also collected a silver medal for Zone 4 in team competition, noted that NAYC has helped him to conquer nerves before big events, saying, “There were a lot of nerves leading up to this week, but the experience has been incredible. My sister [Olivia] gave me the advice to not overthink it.”



When asked what his favorite moment of the week was, Sweetnam responded, “Jumping double-clear for the team was my favorite moment of the week; It felt great.”



Madison Wiener (Las Vegas, Nev.) represented Zone 10 in a bronze medal riding her own For President, a 15-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding (Numero Uno x Nimmerdor). She too carried one pole down from opening day through to fault-free four rounds on Thursday and Saturday.



“This means a lot to me; It's cool just to be here, but it feels good to finish so well and to have made it this far. My partnership with this is the strongest partnership I’ve ever felt. He's amazing; quick on his feet, and he's kept the jumps up all week, so I couldn't really ask for more.”

Khloe Kerins Debuts with Double Children’s Gold



In the 14-year-old athlete’s debut appearance at NAYC, Khloe Kerins (Wellington, Fla.) was crowned a double gold medalist after jumping to team gold for Zone 4 earlier in the week, and then individual gold during Saturday's children’s individual final.



Kerins’ rode Small Change, a 14-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding (Pacino x Poltarf) owned by Darragh Kerins and previously piloted by her older brother, Daniel. Through five rounds of team and individual competition, Kerins and Small Change did not incur a single fault.



“This feels amazing,” she said after leading the victory gallop for individual medals. “I have a good horse and he's helped me so much this week; I'm so happy to be in the middle of these two very good riders and very happy that I got this opportunity.”



Lola Bacardi (Reddick, Fla.) took the silver medal on her own Top New Tina, a 16-year-old mare. They carried forward four faults from Thursday and had rail down in round A of the individual final to finish on eight total faults after five rounds.



“Stepping up on the podium at this championship is really special to me,” said Bacardi. “But I think what I've learned is that it's just another round; win, lose or draw. Everyone's still going to be proud of you. It's not going to define you, and you'll always have more chances to come back.”



The bronze medal was earned by Mexico’s Eva Montemayor Galvan riding Ithaca, a 12-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Salvador Juan Montemayor Garcia. After a three-athlete jump-off for bronze, Montemayor secured the medal with a final tally of 12 faults.



“I'm so grateful for the chance to be here and the way my horse stepped up; I'm really happy that I was chosen to represent Mexico,” said 14-year-old Montemayor. “I got this horse last year and he's helped me move up from my first 1.20m. Things can change very quickly because I didn't start off the championship the way I would have liked to, but I stayed concentrated and calm.”



Kerins, who was trained by David O’Brien and her mother Sarah during NAYC, took over the ride on her mare only three months ago, and the partnership came together quickly. “I didn't know that I was going to be doing this at the start and only found out in July,” she said. “One thing I've learned this week is to stay calm in stressful moments. It's just another round and all you can do is try and ride your best every time.”



With two gold medals to her credit, Kerins looks forward to more opportunities in the future, saying, “I think we are going to try and do the best we can for the next several years and keep the gold medals coming.”



