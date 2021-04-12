Adequan®/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge Adds Two New West Coast Legs

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the addition of two new 2021 dates for the Adequan®/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge (YTC):

Adequan/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge Paso Robles – Sept. 23-26, 2021 – Levels: CCI3*-S, CCI2*-S - Paso Robles, Calif.

Adequan/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge Woodside - Oct. 7-9, 2021 – CCI3*-S, CCI2*-S – Woodside, Calif.

These added short format West Coast legs were approved by the USEF Board of Directors in April, adding to the first West Coast YTC date in Yelm, Wash., in June. The East Coast schedule kicked off in March in Aiken, S.C., and includes upcoming stops in Maryland and Pennsylvania. The series will conclude with East and West Coast long format finals in the fall.

The Youth Team Challenge series launched in 2021 and is open to eventing athletes ages 14 through 25 at the CCI1*, 2*, and 3* levels.

“We’re thrilled to offer two additional opportunities for youth eventing athletes on the West Coast,” said Jenni Autry, Director of Eventing for US Equestrian. “One of our primary goals with the Youth Team Challenge series is to open the door for more athletes to compete in a team environment. We encourage eligible athletes to take advantage of this new program, which we are constantly seeking to grow and expand to fit the needs of youth athletes in the U.S.”

Learn more about the Adequan/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge and see all 2021 dates and locations here.

For questions regarding the USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge, contact Christina Vaughn, USEF Director, Eventing Performance and Program Support, at (859) 225-6917 or [email protected].

Stay up to date on U.S. Eventing (USEF) by following USA Eventing on Facebook and Instagram. Use #USAEventing.