Adequan®/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge Temecula – West Coast Continues with Cross-Country on Second Day of Competition

Temecula, Calif. – The Adequan/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge Temecula showcased young and upcoming talent on a competitive day of cross country on a beautiful fall California day. Three competitors contested the CCI3*-L track, while six moved forward from dressage to take on the CCI2*-L. Competition will conclude tomorrow, following the second horse inspection at 8:00 a.m., with stadium beginning at 10:00 a.m. PST for the CCI3*-L and 1:00 p.m. PST for the CCI2*-L.



In the CCI3*-L, Audrey Sanborn (San Luis Obispo, Calif.) and her own OBOS Quality Time, an 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding, maintained their stronghold on third place after their trip around the CCI3*-L cross country course, designed by Clayton Fredericks (AUS). The duo added just 2.4 time to their dressage score to sit on a 33.3 moving into the final phase. Madison Temkin (Sebastopol, Calif.) and her own MVP MadBum, an eight-year-old Thoroughbred mare, shot up the leaderboard following their precise double-clear trip around the track. The pair finished nearly 11 seconds under the optimum time and had plenty of run left after they crossed through the finish. The pair will contest the jumping phase tomorrow on their dressage score of 35.8 and currently hold the fifth-place position in the division. The overnight leaders, Haley Turner (Alamo, Calif.) and Shadow Inspector, her own 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding, unfortunately parted ways at the second to last fence on course, which resulted in elimination.

The CCI2*-L saw all six YTC competitors take to the course, with three combinations securing a double clear effort on the day. Harper Click (Fall City, Wash.) and Rubia, a 12-year-old Oldenburg mare owned by Amy Click currently lead the YTC competitors, producing a double-clear trip, look ahead to the final phase as they move forward on a 30.3. Abigail Cochran (Bellevue, Wash.) and Mixologeigh, a nine-year-old Thoroughbred gelding owned by Hope Cochran, rode to a fast clear, moving them up the leaderboard a, where they currently hold fifteenth place. Eliana Thompson (Renton, Wash.) and Surelock, an eight-year-old Thoroughbred gelding, dashed through the track and were the third combination to finish under the optimum time. The pair finished on a 34.9 and currently sit in twentieth.



Maeson Messmer (Woodinville, Wash.) and her own Gamblin on Jack, a 13-year-old Thoroughbred gelding, crossed through the finish with 13.2 time penalties to complete their second phase on a 49.3. Pip Hayes (Plymouth, Calif.) and So Cool, a 12-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding, finished with 3.2 time to move forward on a 35.7. Kayla Dumler (Enumclaw, Wash.) and Faramir toughed out a tough day around the CCI2*-L track but battled through to finish for YTC Team 1 on a 71.0.



In the CCI2*-L, YTC Team A, comprised of Click, Messmer, and Thompson will move forward on a combined team total of 114.5, while YTC Team A, featuring Dumler, Hayes, and Cochran, are on a combined team total of 159.7.



Competition will continue tomorrow with the second horse inspection at 8:00 a.m. PST, followed by stadium for the CCI3*-L at 10:00 a.m. PST and 1:00 p.m. PST for the CCI2*-L division, followed by the YTC awards and prize giving ceremony.



