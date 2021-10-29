Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team Announced Perrigo CPEDI3*

Lexington, Ky. – The Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team has announced the athlete and horse combinations that will compete at the Adequan/USEF Para Dressage National Championships and Perrigo CPEDI3* in Mill Spring, N.C. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline.



The following combinations have been named to the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



Rebecca Hart (Wellington, Fla.) and El Corona Texel, a 12-year-old KWPN owned by Rowan O’Riley



Charlotte Merle-Smith (Ocala, Fla.) and Guata, a 10-year-old Dutch Warmblood mare owned by Charlotte Merle-Smith and Susan Merle-Smith



Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Solitaer 40, a 14-year-old Hanoverian owned by Kate, Deena, and Craig Shoemaker



Cynthia Screnci (Wellington, Fla.) and Sir Chipoli, a 14-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Volado Farms



Competition at Tryon International Equestrian Center will begin today at 9:00 a.m. and continue through Sunday with CPEDI3* and national championship competition. To learn more about the competition, visit www.tryon.com.



