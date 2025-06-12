Adequan® to Return as Title Sponsor of Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships East and West

©US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce that American Regent Animal Health, makers of Adequan i.m.® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan) will continue as title sponsor of the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East and West Coast. Adequan will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East and West Coast livestream on USEF Network, powered by ClipMyHorse.TV.



Established in 2001, these championships annually welcome more than 2,000 qualified junior hunters across the 3’3” and 3’6” divisions to compete in a prestigious three-phase final. The 2025 Junior Hunter National Championships - East Coast will take place at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky., from June 18-22, while the Junior Hunter National Championships - West Coast will be held at the HITS Del Mar Horsepark in Del Mar, Calif., from July 24-27.



“The Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships are a cornerstone event, offering a unique opportunity to showcase our athletes’ talent on a national stage,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian. “Adequan® and American Regent Animal Health have been steadfast supporters of these championships, helping to foster the development and opportunity for our junior athletes.”



“American Regent Animal Health is honored to return as title sponsor of USEF Junior Hunter National Championships for another year,” said Marjorie Lathrop, marketing director, American Regent Animal Health. “For over 30 years, we have dedicated all of our energy to supporting horses and riders at every level, so we couldn’t be more excited to play a role in helping the next generation of horses and riders keep moving together.”

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for over three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified American Regent portfolio. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163.

