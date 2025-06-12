Adequan Returns as Title Sponsor of Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championships and Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage Athlete of Honors Program

©US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the return of American Regent Animal Health, makers of Adequan i.m.® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), as title sponsor of the Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championships. Adequan will remain the presenting sponsor of the livestream for the 2025 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions via USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV.



The Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championships will mark its fourth year in a supporting role of the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions hosted in Wayne, Ill., August 18-24. The Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage Athlete of Honors Program recognizes the highest-ranked para dressage athletes competing across the FEI Introductory A & B Tests. The program is designed to foster and develop a strong foundation for future success in international para dressage competition by providing a steppingstone to the USEF Para- Equestrian Dressage Program Pathway. Recipients of the awards will be invited to the Festival of Champions to receive their awards.



“Adequan continues to be a dedicated supporter of our championships and a longstanding partner for our para dressage programs,” said US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer, Bill Moroney. “We’re proud to once again partner with them to highlight the dedication of our athletes. Their involvement allows us to create an exceptional experience for exhibitors while building talent for the future.”



“For more than 30 years, American Regent Animal health has supported horses and riders of all levels, and we’re thrilled to continue our support of USEF and the Para Dressage Programs,” said Marjorie Lathrop, marketing director, American Regent Animal Health. “Para Dressage riders have a special partnership with their horses, so we couldn’t be happier to support these amazing athletes.”

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for over three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified American Regent portfolio. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163.

