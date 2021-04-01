Adequan® Renews Sponsorship of USEF Junior Hunter Championships for 2021

Lexington, Ky. – American Regent Animal Health, maker of Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), has renewed its title sponsorship of the USEF Junior Hunter National Championships for 2021 and the live stream of these competitions on USEF Network.

The Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships consist of an East Coast and a West Coast final. The East Coast championship is scheduled for July 12-14 at Brandywine Horse Shows in Devon, Pa. The West Coast championship will be held at the Sonoma Horse Park in Petaluma, Calif., July 20-21.

“For more than 30 years, Adequan® has supported horses and riders of all levels,” says Andy Ferrigno, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for American Regent Animal Health. “We are pleased to support these events featuring young riders on their way to becoming elite athletes.”

Horse-and-rider combinations at the championships compete at the 3’6” and 3’3” fence heights, completing a Classic Round, Under Saddle, and Handy Hunter phases on their quest for one of the most prestigious titles in the hunter discipline.

“The Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter Championships are always a highlight of the competition calendar,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “We’re so pleased to have Adequan’s continued support in making both the East Coast and West Coast championships a success year after year. We look forward to welcoming our youth hunter riders to the finals!”

Click here to learn more about the USEF Junior Hunter National Championships.

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for nearly three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified American Regent portfolio. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163.

PP-AI-US-0606 04/2021