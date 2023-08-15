Adequan® Continues Title Sponsorship of USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup and USEF Junior Dressage National Championships

Lexington, KY. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that American Regent Animal Health, maker of Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan) will continue its title sponsorship of two dressage national championships. The Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship and Adequan®/USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship will take place at the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions, August 21-27, 2023, at HITS Chicago at Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Ill.

These prestigious, invitational national championships highlight up-and-coming dressage talent in the U.S. The Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship is open to athletes age 14-18, and the Adequan®/USEF Young Adult Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship features athletes age 16-25 competing in the FEI Intermediate II and FEI Grand Prix 16-25 Tests.

“We’re so pleased to have American Regent Animal Health’s continued sponsorship of the Brentina Cup and the Junior Dressage National Championships,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Adequan has been a dedicated supporter of these championships, which represent the future of American dressage excellence. We look forward to enjoying these prestigious finals this summer at the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions.”

In addition to the Junior and Young Adult championships, Adequan sponsors the Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championship, which takes place as part of the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions. Adequan is also the presenting sponsor of the livestream for Festival of Champions, bringing the best of dressage and para dressage to fans across the country via USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV.

“For over 30 years Adequan has supported horses and their riders at every level and will continue to uphold this legacy as title sponsor of these upcoming competitions,” said Marjorie Lathrop, Marketing Director of American Regent Animal Health. “We look forward to seeing elite equestrian riders and their horses excel in the sport this year and in the years to come.”

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for over three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified American Regent portfolio. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163.

