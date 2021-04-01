Adequan® Continues as Official Joint Therapy of US Equestrian and Sponsor of U.S. Para Dressage Team, USEF Para Dressage National Championship

Lexington, Ky. – American Regent Animal Health, manufacturer of Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), will continue its longtime support of US Equestrian through the 2021 competition season. Adequan continues as the Official Joint Therapy of US Equestrian and remains the title sponsor of the USEF Para Dressage National Championship and the U.S. Para Dressage Team.

The Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team is currently the top team on the FEI Para Dressage World Team Ranking List. This summer, they will travel to Tokyo to compete for gold at the 2021 Paralympics.

“With a 30-year legacy of supporting horses and riders, the Adequan® team understands the dedication required to reach this level,” said Andy Ferrigno, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for American Regent Animal Health. “We are pleased to contribute to the continued success of both individual riders and the Para Dressage Team.”

“We value American Regent’s continued support of US Equestrian and our elite athletes,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “We’re beyond excited about the future of our U.S. Para Dressage Team as they continue to raise the bar of excellence on the global stage. Adequan’s sponsorship of the team and of the Adequan/USEF Para Dressage National Championship ensures that our athletes have the opportunity to shine at home and in international competition.”

The 2021 Adequan/USEF Para Dressage National Championship will take place October 28-30 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, N.C., in conjunction with the Tryon Fall Dressage 3 CDI-W.

Click here to learn more about USEF Para Dressage Programs and the U.S. Para Dressage Team.

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for nearly three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified American Regent portfolio. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163.

