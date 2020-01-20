A Statement from USEF President Murray Kessler

Dear US Equestrian Members,



After much thought, I have decided that I will not run for a second term as US Equestrian President. The reason is simple: my professional circumstances have changed. While I am confident that I can successfully balance my leadership positions at both USEF and at Perrigo, a multi-national company, as its President and Chief Executive Officer for my final year as USEF President, I believe this would be difficult to sustain for the long term.



Over the last three years, we have brought about significant changes to USEF through implementation of our Strategic Plan including growing membership, sponsorship and advertising, revamping leadership, bringing on new coaches, relocating our headquarters, outsourcing the laboratory, implementing Safe Sport, regaining our place as a global powerhouse in international high performance, winning our first Para-Medals in years, and much, much more.



I won’t say my goodbyes yet. I will save that for this time next year when my term ends. In the meantime, we have a lot to do to keep the great momentum we have created together for USEF over the last three years!



Sincerely,



Murray S. Kessler

President