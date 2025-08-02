A Golden Finish for Kment, Christianson, and Berger at 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships

Medalists of the inuagural FEI Children Individual Final: Gianna Foley (Silver), Grace Christianson (Gold), and Maverick Wright (Bronze) (©US Equestrian)

Traverse City, Mich. – The Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship presented by USDF crowned two new individual champions today in the Young Rider and Children’s divisions, as well as a new U25 Grand Prix Freestyle champion, with top scores giving a glimpse of a bright future for North American youth dressage.



Lexie Kment Caps Off Week as Double Gold Medalist in Young Rider Individual Final



In an emotional and hard-fought victory, Lexie Kment (Palmyra, Neb.) earned the gold medal with a score of 68.970% aboard Gatino Van Hof Olympia, a 2011 KWPN gelding (Apache x P Siltana VH Olympia), owned by Jami Kment. The win marked Lexie’s second top finish of the week, making her debut year as a Young Rider a memorable one.



“This week is probably one of the most special of the entire year for me,” said Kment. “To compete on this international stage surrounded by the people and horses I love is just so incredible. I’ve grown up with Gatino, we’ve known each other for nearly nine years, and to win together with my mom as part of our team is so meaningful.”



Anna Swackhammer (CAN) and Fabienna GV captured the silver medal with a score of 68.206%, delivering a focused and polished performance in what marked her final year as a Young Rider.



“I went into that test determined,” said Swackhammer. “It’s my seventh NAYC, and I knew I had to make it count. This week was bittersweet but so rewarding to end it with this ride.”



Olivia Martz (Gig Harbor, Wash.) and Rihanna Ymas, a 2008 Brandenburger mare (Relius x Akira), owned by Dressage4Kids, Inc., earned the bronze medal with a 68.000%, showcasing the continued strength of Lendon Gray’s Dressage4Kids program and the U.S. Dressage pathway.



“This is my first NAYC without my mom, so being here with my aunt and this incredible horse, Rihanna; it really meant the world to me,” said Martz. “Being part of these programs has changed my career. I’m so thankful for everyone who supports us here.”



Grace Christianson Leads the Way in Children’s Individual Final with Top Score of the Week



Grace Christianson (Noblesville, Ind.) and FHF Roulee delivered a truly standout performance in the Children’s Individual Final at the 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships, earning a personal best of 81.116%, the highest score across all dressage divisions this week. The win capped a dominant showing for Christianson, who was also part of Region 2’s gold medal earlier in the week.



“We worked really hard to get to this point,” said Christianson. “It’s taken a lot of sweat and tears, but it just feels like such an honor to be here and show at a competition like this.”



Christianson credits Dressage Seat Equitation training with helping to prepare her for this level of competition, particularly in the quality of her riding and overall presentation. “The feedback I’ve received through the equitation has really helped push my scores higher and taught me how to present myself in the ring,” she said.



Her partner, FHF Roulee, her own 2014 American Warmblood mare (Routinier x Marelee du Bois), earned praise not just for her performance, but for her consistent, cheerful personality. “She’s a superstar. She always tries her hardest. She shows up every day in a good mood and she just loves to work,” said Christianson. “She’s sweet. She loves mints and she’s just a really good mare. I’m so happy to have her.”



Christianson was also the recipient of the inaugural Brook Irving-Martz Pursuit of Excellence Memorial Trophy awarded to her in honor of Brook Irving-Martz, mother of Olivia Martz, who was a long-time supporter of youth dressage and a former NAYC athlete. Irving-Martz passed away in February of this year after battling a rare form of cancer. The award will continue to be given to athletes who acquire the highest average score throughout the Children’s division of future NAYC competitions.



Gianna Foley (Ocala, Fla.) and Happy Khan, her own 2012 KWPN gelding (Zjengis x Abfab), earned the silver medal with a 72.752% after a smooth and steady ride. “He’s been so patient with me all week,” said Foley. “He’s really up for anything and just so fun to ride.”



Bronze went to Maverick Wright (Milton-Freewater, Ore.) aboard Maple Lane Kero, a 2003 Welsh Cob gelding (Mill Gate Hercules x Canterbrook Marmalade), owned by Linda Susan Krook, who scored 72.258%. “I was really proud of how he handled the test,” said Wright of his partner who is known as ‘Peach’. “He tried his hardest and I couldn’t ask for more.”



As for what’s next, all three medalists have big goals ahead. Christianson hopes to keep developing Roulee to her fullest potential. “She’s my heart horse, and I want to see how far we can go together.” Foley has her sights set on moving into the Juniors division, while Wright plans to attend the Festival of Champions with the goals of contesting FEI Children and Pony divisions, as well as the Medal Seat Finals.



Alicia Berger and Aqua Marin Earn Second Gold of the Week in U25 Grand Prix Freestyle



Alicia Berger (Wellington, Fla.) and Aqua Marin, her own 2011 Oldenburg gelding (Ampere x Stedinger Hiede) brought the curtain down in style, claiming their second gold medal of the week with a 69.760% in the U25 Grand Prix Freestyle. Brooke Mancusi (CAN) earned the silver with a personal best of 69.085% aboard Dejohn Ymas, while Ella Fruchterman (Woodbury, Minn.) returned to the podium with bronze on Hannah Montana W, a 2009 Danish Warmblood mare (Blue Hors Doolittle x Sabina Kildegaard) owned by Todd Fruchterman, scoring 67.760%.



“I went in a little bit nervous, but I just trusted my horse,” said Berger. “He said, ‘Girl, I got this.’ To get to ride that feeling—it feels like flying. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world on him.”



Berger’s freestyle featured music and choreography originally created by her coach, Jan Ebeling, who has played a major role in the training of Aqua Marin through the levels. “It’s so great knowing that he rode to it and helped me bring it to life,” she added.



Fruchterman praised her long-time partner ‘Hannah’, saying, “She’s been my horse all the way through the juniors and up to U25. To end with a bronze medal is so, so special.”



For Berger and Fruchterman, who have known each other for years, the moment was even sweeter. “Being on the podium with my best friend, that’s what made this week unforgettable,” they both remarked.



