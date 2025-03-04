2025 USEF Dressage Training Series – Wrap Up

Lexington, Ky. - Young dressage athletes participated in the annual USEF Dressage Training Series. The youth restricted segment of the series consisted of two sessions held on the East and West coast. The USEF Dressage Training Series – East Coast was hosted from January 2-5 at the Equestrian Village, home of the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla. The West Coast session was held February 20-23 at the HITS Del Mar Horsepark in Del Mar, Calif.

The 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series – East Coast, presented by Zen Elite Equestrian Center, hosted nineteen youth athletes between the ages of 13 and up to 25, providing deeper insights into various aspects of the sport, both in the tack and from the ground. Top professionals including U.S. Dressage Team athlete Katherine Bateson-Chandler, Olympian Ali Bock, U.S. Dressage Team athlete Olivia LaGoy-Weltz, and Olympian Marcus Orlob shared their knowledge with riders during the mounted sessions, emphasizing the need for soft, connected riding, with the effective use of traditional aids.

In the barn, the athletes were overseen by top FEI groom, Carly Muma, who provided education and hands-on learning for barn and horse management, while former team farrier Kenny Bark presented an overview of the fundamentals of Hoof Care. U.S. Dressage Team Veterinarian Dr. Laura Faulkner educated the participants on how to properly present a horse at an FEI inspection prior to competition, a necessary skill when competing at the international level.

Additionally, athletes attended in-person learning sessions with different sporting professionals focusing on their own mental and physical well-being to ultimately succeed in a top sport. The U.S. Equestrian Team human physiotherapist Jennifer Mitchell, PT watched mounted sessions and individually worked with each athlete to identify physical areas of improvement, and exercises to improve balance and position in the saddle. Blake Pindyck, PsyD, LPC, CMPC, of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) discussed the psychology behind perfectionism and how the concept of perfectionism impacts performance in athletes across all sports in today’s world. Rikki Keen of the USOPC and Olivia Minicucci discussed proper nutrition and balanced diet requirements for athletes aspiring to compete at the top levels of any sport. Besty Juliano shared her insights into sponsorship and the relationship between an athlete and their horse owner.

Virginia Woodcock (Atlanta, Ga.), who has attended the clinic before, noted the immense amount of knowledge and educational tools she has left with each year within the variety of different areas of the industry and professional equestrian sport at the top levels.

“From top clinicians to the incredible folks from the USOPC, this training series focuses on more than just the riding,” said Woodcock. “Learning to properly care for our horses and ourselves as top athletes mentally, nutritionally, and physically are major takeaways from what I have learned and the need to prioritize these aspects of the sport in order to be successful in and out of the competition ring.”

The West Coast segment of the USEF Dressage Training Series welcomed 15 athletes, 10 more than in 2024, for an immersive learning experience both in and out of the saddle. U.S.

Dressage Team athletes George Williams and Sabine Schut-Kery, and 2024 NAYC Region 7 Chef d’Equipe, Benjamin Pfabe led the clinic, offering expert guidance on balance, suppleness, and hind-end engagement. Each clinician worked one-on-one with five riders, ensuring personalized instruction that built upon itself throughout the clinic. This individualized coaching format also allowed participants to observe one another and learn from all three clinicians, deepening their understanding beyond their own rides. Additionally, every under-saddle session was open to the public, drawing attendance from local barns eager to gain insights from these skilled athletes and instructors.

Athlete Haley Smith brought footage from a recent competition to her sessions, allowing Schut-Kery to tailor her coaching to specific areas for improvement based on Smith’s performance with her horse, Great Lady TC. Although still developing her partnership with Great Lady TC after just two months together, Smith aims to use the insights gained from the clinic to prepare her for major events.

“Our goal this year is to compete at the Festival of Champions or, hopefully, make a European U25 team,” Smith said. “I sent Sabine my test videos from the week before, and she was able to review them ahead of my lessons, giving me valuable, real-time feedback on what to focus on.”

In addition to top-tier instruction in the saddle, athletes participated in a series of unmounted sessions designed to enhance their preparation both on and off the horse. Blake Pindyck from the USOPC led a session on sports psychology, while Tammy Hanson educated participants on anti-doping regulations and their rights as competitors. Carly Weilminster guided athletes through an in-depth media training workshop, helping them craft professional responses to tough questions.

Emilie Burgess emphasized the importance of proper nutrition for equestrian athletes, while Akiko Yamazaki shared invaluable knowledge on her perspective as a sponsor and Dr. Paul McClellan educated participants on how to accurately present a horse at an FEI inspection prior to competition. The workshop series concluded with George Williams delivering a comprehensive lecture on Dressage Theory.

One session that particularly stood out to Smith was William’s Dressage Theory lecture. “Our generation can sometimes overlook fundamental dressage theory, so it was great to have George spend time with us,” Smith said. “He made sure we understood the true basics- why we ride a 10-meter circle in a dressage test or the purpose of a half pass. We all get excited about riding but understanding the ‘why’ behind what we do is just as important. It’s about getting back to the basics and fundamentals of top-level dressage.”

Athletes were also responsible for all aspects of horse care throughout the four-day clinic, reinforcing the importance of horsemanship alongside their training. Each day began and ended in the barn, with participants working together to muck stalls, feed, and tend to their horses’ needs, placing equine welfare at the forefront.

Smith highlighted the experience as a valuable opportunity to build teamwork and camaraderie among the riders. “We did all the mucking out and braided our own horses, which really brought us together,” Smith said. “Athletes were constantly helping each other- whether it was with braiding, tacking up, or other small tasks. It created a real sense of camaraderie. Leaving this experience, I’ve gained so many new friends, and I’m grateful for the chance to bond with riders who I may one day be on a team with.”