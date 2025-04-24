2025 US Equestrian Combined Driving National Championships for Ponies Set to Begin at Katydid CDE

Tryon, N.C. – Pony drivers from training through advanced levels will vie for National Champion titles this week at Katydid CDE, hosted at North Carolina’s Tryon International Equestrian Center. A total of 10 divisions from the pony, small pony, and VSE (Very Small Equine) feature qualified competitors for national championships:

Advanced Pair Pony

Advanced Single Pony

Intermediate Pair Pony

Intermediate Single Pony

Preliminary Pair Pony

Preliminary Pair Small Pony

Preliminary Single Pony

Preliminary Single VSE

Training Single Pony

Competition kicks off on Thursday, April 24, with the horse inspection and dressage for the FEI classes. Training, Preliminary, and Intermediate dressage will take place on Friday. All divisions will contest the exciting marathon phase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Competition concludes after the cones phase on Sunday, April 27.

Two national champion combinations from 2024 will defend their titles at this year’s championship. In the Advanced Single Pony division, Eulenhof Spencer with driver Amy Cross, are back for another go at the championship after their win in 2024 at the Tryon Fall CDE. Felicity DeMitry is back in the Preliminary Single Pony with High Hopes Bugatti after their win in last year’s championship at Garden State CDE.

For the competition schedule, prize list, and additional information, visit www.resort.tryon.com.

