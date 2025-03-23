2025 FEI Vaulting World Championships Record of Experience Submission Deadline is March 23

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian reminds vaulting athletes who are interested in competing at the 2025 FEI World Championships for Juniors and Young Vaulters to submit their Record of Experience. All applicants must submit their qualification scores to USEF through the Record of Experience form no later than March 23, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Applicants will be required to submit their qualification scores as well as a narrative detailing their prior record of experience and preparation. The applications will be reviewed by a panel of five selectors. Individual vaulters must submit three qualification scores. Pas de Deux and Squad applicants must submit two qualification scores.

Selectors may grant a waiver for required qualification scores at their discretion if they determine that it is in the best interest of fielding the team. Requests for waivers must be made in writing to the USEF Director of Vaulting, Michelle McQueen, at [email protected] before March 23, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The request must include specific details about why a waiver should be considered.

For more information on the 2025 FEI World Vaulting Championships for Juniors and Young Vaulters and to access the Record of Experience submission forms, click here.

Stay Connected

Keep up with the latest news. Follow USA Vaulting on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.