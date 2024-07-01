2024 Higher Education Equestrian Scholarship Application Open to Incoming First-Year College Students

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian invites all 2024 high school graduates who are beginning their college career in the fall to apply now for the 2024 Higher Education Equestrian Scholarships. The program provides five $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are committed to advancing their equestrian knowledge while in college.

The deadline for applications is July 31, 2024.

The scholarships are available to all current US Equestrian competing members and subscribers who graduated high school in 2024 and are preparing to enter their first year of college in the fall of 2024. The scholarship is available to members from all US Equestrian-affiliated breeds and disciplines who will continue their involvement with horses or equestrian sports in college.

Continuing involvement may include, but is not limited to, the following:

Equine-related college coursework

Intercollegiate equestrian team or club participation

Equestrian-related internships, jobs, or volunteer work

Applicants will be asked to provide a personal essay about their equestrian background and future plans along with at least one letter of reference from an individual in the horse industry. These documents can be uploaded as part of the online scholarship application.

Scholarship funds will be issued directly to the recipients’ educational institutions to be applied to their tuition costs.

How to Apply

Click here to learn more and access the Higher Education Equestrian Scholarship application. The completed application, along with an essay and at least one reference from an individual within the horse industry, is due July 31, 2024. Direct any questions to Lexie Stovel and [email protected].

