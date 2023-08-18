2023 USEF/EVUSA Vaulting National Championships Underway in California

Rancho Murieta, Calif. – Murieta Equestrian Center, located just east of Sacramento, is hosting the USEF/Equestrian Vaulting USA National Championships this weekend, bringing together vaulters from the 1*, 2*, and 3* levels to compete for national champion titles.

This national championship offers divisions for individuals, pas de deux, and teams. Individual vaulters at the 2* Young Vaulter/Gold and 3* levels compete in three rounds: compulsories, where the athlete demonstrates up to eight standard exercises in a set order; freestyle, which is a unique routine set to music that includes static and dynamic exercises to demonstrate the vaulter’s skill and artistic merit; and technical test, which is a routine that includes up to five technical exercises and additional freestyle exercises of the vaulter’s choice. Individual vaulters at the 2* Silver and 1* Bronze compete in three rounds: two compulsories and one freestyle.

Pas de deux vaulters perform two freestyle routines that are judged on the pair’s degree of difficulty, performance, and artistic merit. Teams consist of six vaulters who perform individual compulsories, then return for a freestyle test in which all six vaulters demonstrate their skill with up to three vaulters performing together at a time.

Competition begins on Friday, August 18, at 4:00 p.m. PT with the first individual compulsories, and continues throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

