2022 USEF Horsemastership Training Series Athlete Applications Now Open

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to welcome back the second edition of the USEF Horsemastership Training Series, the first in-person session to be hosted at Equestrian Village, home of the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival, in Wellington, Fla., from January 6-9, 2022. The USEF Horsemastership Training Series will include in-person and virtual learning sessions, as well as mounted and unmounted instruction from top industry experts and leaders. The USEF Horsemastership Training Series is designed to identify and assist in the development of the next generation of top U.S. Jumping team athletes through comprehensive educational opportunities and experiences.



Anne Kursinski, Assistant Chef d’Equipe and Development Technical Advisor for the U.S. Jumping Program, will lead instruction over the four days and oversee the flatting portion of the training session. Lauren Hough will teach the gymnastics section of the training session, and Laura Kraut, team silver medalist from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, will instruct participants in the jumping portion of the clinic on the final day of mounted sessions, with a course set to 1.30m fence heights.

Anne Kursinski flatting a horse during the 2021 Horsemastership Training Session.

©KTB Creative

The education sessions will feature discussions on athlete nutrition, sports psychology, team veterinarians, athlete and equine physiotherapy, well as media and social media strategy development. Participants will also experience in-barn sessions covering a range of topics including stable management, competition care, and best practices for day-to-day business and program operations.



Participants will be selected for the 2022 USEF Horsemastership Training Series through an invitation system based on results as part of the Pathway programs or via wild card applications. A total of 12 participants will be selected to participate and individuals interested in submitting a wild card application can access the online application via their Athlete Dashboard on the US Equestrian website. In principle, the program is open to U.S. citizens, ages 16 to 21, who are currently successful in competition at 1.30m or above. All applications are due by December 6, 2021.



The 2021 USEF Horsemastership Training Session will be live streamed on USEF Network with a more detailed schedule to follow.



For more information, please contact Erin Keating, Director of Jumping Development Programs, at [email protected].



