2022 USEF Eventing National Championships

Fast facts:
USEF holds Eventing National Championships annually at the CCI5*-L, Advanced, CCI4*-L, CCI3*-L and CCI2*-L levels.
Ribbons are awarded through 10th place
Championship qualifications may be found in Subchapter EV5 of the USEF Eventing Rules.
Land Rover/USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Championship presented by MARS Equestrian
Dates: April 28-May 1, 2022
Location: Lexington, KY
Event: Land Rover Kentucky 3 Day Event
2021 Winner: Boyd Martin and On Cue (owned by Boyd Martin and Christine, Thomas & Tommy Turner)
USEF Advanced Horse Trials National Championships (National Open Horse Trial Championship for the Jack Le Goff Trophy)
Dates: Aug 30- Sep 4, 2022
Location: Kalispell, MT
Event: American Eventing Championships (AECs)
2021 Winner: Boyd Martin and On Cue
(owned by Boyd Martin and Christine, Thomas & Tommy Turner)
USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championships
Dates: October 12-16, 2022
Location: Elkton, MD
Event: Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill
2021 Winner: Kurt Martin and D.A Lifetime (owned by Debbie Adams)
Additional Championships held:
National Young Riders Championship for the John H. Fritz Trophy:
The National Young Riders Championship is open to US competitors from the beginning of the calendar year in which they reach the age of 16 until the end of the calendar year in which they reach the age of 21.
2021 Winners: Meg Pellegrini and RF Eloquence (owned by rider)
National Young Horse Championship for the Jonathan R. Burton Trophy:
Awarded to the owner of the highest placed horse in the USEF National Young Horse Eventing Championship who is ridden by a US citizen. Open to six- and seven-year-old horses.
2021 Winners: Mary Bess Davis and Imperio Magic, owned by rider
USEF CCI2*-L Eventing National Championships
Dates: Oct. 19-23, 2022
Location: Lexington, KY
Event: Hagyard Midsouth Three-Day Event
2021 Winner: Caroline Martin and Galwaybay Blake (owned by Caroline and Sherrie Martin)
Additional Championships
National Junior and Young Rider Championship for the Harry T. Peters Trophy
Awarded to the highest placed US citizen in the USEF National Junior and Young Rider Eventing Championship. The National Junior and Young Rider Championship is open to US competitors from the beginning of the calendar year in which they reach the age of 14 until the end of the year in which they reach the age of 21.
2021 Winners: Megan Loughnane and Flamenco Ping (owned by rider)
USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championships
Dates: Nov. 9-13, 2022
Location: Mill Spring, NC
Event: Tryon International 3-Day Event
2021 Winner: Woods Baughman and C'est La Vie 135 (owned by Kim and Jay Baughman)
USEF Young Rider Eventing Championship (formerly Adequan/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge)
Dates: Nov. 9-13, 2022
Location: Mill Spring, NC
Event: Tryon International 3-Day Event
More details: https://www.usef.org/compete/disciplines/eventing/usef-young-rider-eventing-championship
Learn more here: https://www.usef.org/compete/disciplines/eventing/national-programs