2022 USEF Combined Driving National Championship for Advanced Single Horses Underway in North Carolina

Taylor Bradish and Katydid Duchess are the defending USEF Single Horse Combined Driving National Champions. ©Taylor Pence/US Equestrian

Mill Spring, N.C. – Eight athlete-and-horse combinations are vying for a national championship title this week in the 2022 USEF Combined Driving National Championship for Advanced Single Horses, hosted by the Katydid CDE at the Tryon International Equestrian Center.

The competition for these national champion contenders starts on Friday, April 22, with the dressage test. On Saturday, the athletes will tackle the exciting marathon course designed by Marc Johnson and held on Tryon’s iconic White Oak Cross-Country Course. The competition concludes with the cones phase in Tryon Stadium on Sunday.

Among the competitors driving for the title is the returning 2021 and 2020 National Champion combination, Taylor Bradish with Katydid Duchess. Bradish and her Welsh Pony cross mare are fresh off a win in the FEI Single Horse division at the 2022 Live Oak International and will be a pair to watch this weekend. Last year’s reserve champions, Carrie Ostrowski and her KWPN gelding, Gellerduht, are also among the contenders for this year’s title, making for an exciting competition ahead.

For more information, including schedule and results, visit tryon.com/driving.

