2022 FEI Driving World Championship Selection Procedures Published

Selection procedures for the 2022 FEI Driving World Championship for Singles and selection procedures for the 2022 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-hands are both published on the USEF website.

Athletes wishing to be considered for any of the 2022 FEI Driving World Championships can apply online via their Athlete Dashboard by May 1, 2022 with a $70 application fee. Late applications will be accepted through June 15, 2022 with a $300 late fee.

FEI Qualification Criteria and information for both events can be found on the FEI website.

Please note that the FEI qualification rules changed in 2022 from previous years. Contact Director of Driving, Danielle Aamodt, with questions at [email protected].

Stay Connected

Keep up with USA Driving on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Use #USADriving