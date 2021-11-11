2021 US Dressage Finals Presented by Adequan® Set to Begin in Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Ky. – The United States Dressage Federation (USDF) will welcome some of the country’s top horses and riders to Lexington, Ky., from Nov. 11-14 for the 2021 edition of US Dressage Finals presented by Adequan®. The event is a favorite for competitors and spectators alike, with riders in the junior/young rider, adult amateur, and open divisions vying for national titles in Training Level through Grand Prix, including the popular musical freestyles.

Horse-and-rider pairs are invited to compete at the Finals based on their placing or Wild Card scores received at GAIG/USDF Regional Championships throughout the 2021 season. Because of event cancellations due to COVID in 2020, this year’s Finals will include qualifiers from both 2020 and 2021.

In addition to USDF National Championship titles, several breed associations award High Score Breed Awards at the Finals. Among the participating breed associations are the following US Equestrian Recognized Affiliate Organizations:

American Morgan Horse Association

American Saddlebred Horse and Breeders Association

Arabian Horse Association

International Andalusian & Lusitano Horse Association

Learn more about the High Score Breed Awards and see the full list of participating organizations here.

US Dressage Finals includes a fun team component through the Regions Cup Team Competition. Teams consist of the top-scoring eligible combinations from Training/First Level regional championship classes and the FEI Level regional championship classes, the top-scoring eligible adult amateur combination from the Second through Fourth Level regional championship classes, and the top-scoring eligible junior/young rider combination from Training through Fourth Level regional championship classes. The winning team will be determined by averaging the highest final scores achieved by each combination in their US Dressage Finals class.

US Dressage Finals presented by Adequan® will be live streamed on USEF Network from November 11-14 and available to US Equestrian for on-demand viewing after the conclusion of competition. Join now using the promo code usdressage21.

