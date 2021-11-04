2021 Adequan®/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge Temecula – West Coast Final Starts with Top Competition in CCI3*-L and CCI2*-L Divisions

Temecula, Calif. – The 2021 Adequan/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge Temecula – West Coast Final saw combinations take to the main arenas in CCI3*-L and CCI2*-L competition today in Temecula, Calif., to close out their fall seasons with a final long format competition. With three athletes in the CCI3*-L and six in the CCI2*-L, teams are representing Areas 6 & 7 on combined teams with top honors to be awarded on Saturday following their stadium rounds. Both divisions will take to the cross-country course tomorrow, Friday, November 5, beginning at 9:30 a.m. PST.

Haley Turner & Shadow Inspector

In the CCI3*-L, Haley Turner (Alamo, Calif.) and her own Shadow Inspector, an 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding, took a commanding lead of the division late in the order, earning a 25.3 from the ground jury. The pair, who lead the entire class of 21 entries, rode a soft and forward test to produce one of only two scores under the 30-penalty mark. This is the pair’s first CCI3*-L of the year as they look to produce a clean and fast cross-country round tomorrow ow to hold their placing on the leaderboard.



Audrey Sanborn (San Luis Obispo, Calif.) and her own OBOS Quality Time, an 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding, also produced a lovely test to place them inside of the top three of the CCI3*-L division, earning a 30.9. Sanborn and OBOS Quality Time are also contesting their first long format of the season and were clearly pleased with the test following their ride.



The third pair to contest the CCI3*-L division in YTC competition was Madison Temkin (Sebastopol, Calif.) and MVP MadBum, her own eight-year-old Thoroughbred mare, with the duo earning a 35.8 to currently hold 16th place heading into cross-country, which is the mare’s strongest phase.



The CCI2*-L saw six YTC competitors representing Areas 6 & 7, led by Chef d’Equipe Sarah Sullivan and Area 6 Young Rider Coordinator Teresa Harcourt, on two combined teams of three combinations each. Kayla Dumler (Enumclaw, Wash.) and Faramir, Pip Hayes (Plymouth, Calif.) and So Cool, and Abigail Cochran (Bellevue, Wash.) and Mixologeigh comprise YTC Team 1, while Harper Click (Fall City, Wash.) and Rubia, Elaina Thompson (Renton, Wash.) and Surelock, and Maeson Messmer (Woodinville, Wash.) and Gamblin on Jack are competing as part of YTC Team A.



Dumler and her own Faramir, an 11-year-old Thoroughbred gelding, rode to the best test of YTC competitors, earning a 30.2 and tying them for 7th in the divisional standings. Click and Rubia, a 12-year-old Oldenburg mare owned by Amy Click, sit just behind them in 9th on a 30.3. Hayes and So Cool, a 12-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Dawn Wilder, earned a 32.5 to hold 17th, while teammates Cochran and Mixologeigh, a nine-year-old Thoroughbred gelding owned by Hope Cochran, received a 33.0 for 18th. Thompson and her own Surelock, an eight-year-old Thoroughbred gelding, sit in 26th with a 34.9, while Messmer and her own Gamblin on Jack, a 13-year-old Thorougbred gelding, rode to a 36.1 to conclude the first day of competition.



Competition continues tomorrow, November 5, with cross country for both the CCI3*-L and CCI2*-L divisions, with the CC3*-L beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the CCI2*-L starting at 12:30 p.m. PST. The final phase of stadium will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. PST for the CCI3*-L division and 1:00 p.m. PST for the CCI2*-L.



