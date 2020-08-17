Search
Become a Member
Breaking News
Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Information and Resources
Read
As a part of our efforts to protect the health of our employees, US Equestrian is working under a flexible work plan for our staff. As we transition to this modified format, there may be interruptions to service. We will do our best to have all services fully functioning as quickly as possible. Customer Care can be reached by emailing [email protected], online chat or leave a voicemail by calling (859) 258-2472. Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience.
  1. Home
  2. Network & News
  3. Press Releases
  4. Article
  • Share:

175 Talented Combinations Ready for 2020 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions at HITS Chicago at the Lamplight Equestrian Center

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Aug 17, 2020, 7:08 PM EST

Endel Otts and Sonnenbergs Everdance
Photo: Susan J. Stickle

Wayne, Ill. – The 2020 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions is set to begin at HITS Chicago at the Lamplight Equestrian Center with a stellar field of competitors. Fourteen national championships, hosting 175 combinations, will be held from August 18-23.

  • USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship
  • USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship
  • Adequan®/USEF Young Adult ‘Brentina Cup’ Dressage National Championship
  • Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship
  • Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship
  • USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship
  • USEF Children Dressage National Championship
  • Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships for Four, Five, and Six year olds
  • Markel/USEF Developing Horse Dressage National Championships for Grand Prix and Prix St. Georges
  • USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals for the 13 & Under and 14-18 divisions

The week kicked off with all horses passing the initial veterinary inspection for the Intermediaire I and Adequan®/USEF Young Adult ‘Brentina Cup’ Dressage National Championship on Monday afternoon.

Competition begins Tuesday with the FEI Prix St. Georges Test for the USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship and the FEI Intermediate II Test for the Adequan®/USEF Young Adult ‘Brentina Cup’ Dressage National Championship. The veterinary inspections for the Grand Prix and Young Rider divisions will follow in the afternoon.

Watch the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions live this week on USEF Network.

Complete Schedule

Keep up with the 2020 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions on USA Dressage Facebook where you can find winning rides and daily photo galleries, USEF Network Twitter, and USEF Network Instagram featuring Instagram Stories. Use #USADressage and #FestivalofChampions.