175 Talented Combinations Ready for 2020 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions at HITS Chicago at the Lamplight Equestrian Center

Photo: Susan J. Stickle

Wayne, Ill. – The 2020 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions is set to begin at HITS Chicago at the Lamplight Equestrian Center with a stellar field of competitors. Fourteen national championships, hosting 175 combinations, will be held from August 18-23.

USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship

USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship

Adequan®/USEF Young Adult ‘Brentina Cup’ Dressage National Championship

Horseware Ireland/USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

Adequan®/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

USEF Children Dressage National Championship

Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships for Four, Five, and Six year olds

Markel/USEF Developing Horse Dressage National Championships for Grand Prix and Prix St. Georges

USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals for the 13 & Under and 14-18 divisions

The week kicked off with all horses passing the initial veterinary inspection for the Intermediaire I and Adequan®/USEF Young Adult ‘Brentina Cup’ Dressage National Championship on Monday afternoon.

Competition begins Tuesday with the FEI Prix St. Georges Test for the USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship and the FEI Intermediate II Test for the Adequan®/USEF Young Adult ‘Brentina Cup’ Dressage National Championship. The veterinary inspections for the Grand Prix and Young Rider divisions will follow in the afternoon.

Watch the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions live this week on USEF Network.

Complete Schedule

Keep up with the 2020 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions on USA Dressage Facebook where you can find winning rides and daily photo galleries, USEF Network Twitter, and USEF Network Instagram featuring Instagram Stories. Use #USADressage and #FestivalofChampions.