US Equestrian Announces U.S. Dressage Olympic Team Ahead of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the four athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent Team USA at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, as part of the U.S. Dressage Olympic Team. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Debbie McDonald and Team Leader Hallye Griffin. The first horse inspection will take place on July 23, and competition is set to begin on July 24 and continue through July 28, 2021, at the Equestrian Park in Tokyo, Japan. Three combinations will compete as a team with one traveling reserve.



“The team selected to represent us in Tokyo is incredibly strong and I’m looking forward to working with these combinations in the coming weeks to ensure we deliver performances our country will be proud of this summer,” said Chef d’Equipe Debbie McDonald. “We’ve worked tremendously hard over the past year to adjust and prepare for these Games and it’s exciting to see all of the hard work begin to pay off. These combinations are up for the challenge that will be presented to us in Tokyo, and we are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our family, friends, and fans around the country.”

The following athlete-and-horse combinations will represent the United States at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and are listed in alphabetical order:



Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Salvino, a 14-year-old Hanoverian stallion owned by Betsy Juliano, LLC



Steffen Peters (San Diego, Calif.) and Suppenkasper, a 13-year-old KWPN gelding owned by Four Winds Farm and Akiko Yamazaki



Sabine Schut-Kery (Napa, Calif.) and Sanceo, a 15-year-old Hanoverian stallion owned by Alice Womble



The following combination has been named as the traveling reserve:



Nick Wagman (San Diego, Calif.) and Don John, a 13-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Beverly Gepfer



The following combinations have been named as team alternates and are listed in selected order:



Olivia LaGoy-Weltz (Haymarket, Va.) and Rassing’s Lonoir, a 17-year-old Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Mary Anne McPhail and Olivia LaGoy-Weltz



Ben Ebeling (Moorpark, Calif.) and Illuster van de Kampert, a 13-year-old Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by Sasha Cutter for Nuvolari Holdings and Amy Roberts Ebeling



All team nominations are subject to United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee approval.



